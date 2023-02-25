Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.40. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 9,042 shares trading hands.
Summer Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
About Summer Energy
Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
