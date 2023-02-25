Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NOVA stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 798,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,330 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

