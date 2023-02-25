Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in Sunrun by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 159,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

