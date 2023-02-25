Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

