Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.18 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

