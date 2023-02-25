Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.12. The company had a trading volume of 473,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,756. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

