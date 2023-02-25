Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.07 and traded as low as C$8.48. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 537,002 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.
Surge Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market cap of C$850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.