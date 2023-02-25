Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.07 and traded as low as C$8.48. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 537,002 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market cap of C$850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

