SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

