Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.20 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $42.56 million and $4.20 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,263,178,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,395,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

