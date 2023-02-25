Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 355,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,415,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $248,886. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

