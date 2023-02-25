Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of SYZ opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. The stock has a market cap of C$129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Stories

