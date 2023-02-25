Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.