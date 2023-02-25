Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,736 shares of company stock worth $20,146,571. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $362.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

