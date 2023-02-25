Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $362.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.77 and its 200-day moving average is $330.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,146,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

