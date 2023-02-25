Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 1,531 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

WASH stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 81,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,113.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

