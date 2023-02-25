Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 5,182 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 4.97% of Princeton Bancorp worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 26.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

