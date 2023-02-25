Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 9,150 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,612,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

ROCK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 157,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

