Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 94,084 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.35% of Glatfelter worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,961. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

