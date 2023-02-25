Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.09.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.