Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 135,235 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of VLGEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 64.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

