Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 2,120 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.1 %

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.53. 2,588,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.