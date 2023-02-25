Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 31,124 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 3.29% of Miller Industries worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLR. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $2,604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 340.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Miller Industries Profile

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.