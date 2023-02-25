Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 5,743 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.42% of OceanFirst Financial worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 496,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,768 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,867,000 after acquiring an additional 164,427 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 113,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

