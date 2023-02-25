Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 11,619 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Elbit Systems worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 33,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,600. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.