Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,380 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $107.77. 913,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,667. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

