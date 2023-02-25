Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $59,000 in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THCHW. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TH International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in TH International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TH International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TH International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TH International during the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of THCHW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 65,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,197. TH International Limited has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.