Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,000 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.81. 1,013,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,866. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

