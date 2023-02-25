Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 15th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.33 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.86.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

