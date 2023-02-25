Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 2.4 %

TNK stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNK. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

