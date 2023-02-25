Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

