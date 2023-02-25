Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.