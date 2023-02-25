Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Teleflex Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TFX opened at $235.18 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.46.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.