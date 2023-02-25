Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,407. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Natixis raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

