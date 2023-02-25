Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.91-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.46.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

