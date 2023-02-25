Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $18.28 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.28 or 0.00079746 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $43.22 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,908 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
