Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (TLSRP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.