Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

TS opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

