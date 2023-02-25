Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $622.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.