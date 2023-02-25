Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,000 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

AOUT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,977. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

