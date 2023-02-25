Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 8,307 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. 115,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

