Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

WBS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 641,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.