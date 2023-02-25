Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 1.7 %

About CIRCOR International

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 99,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $576.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 2.20.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

