Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Titan Machinery makes up approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 176,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,195. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TITN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

