Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MLAB stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 42,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $268.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.68%.

In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $966,460 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

