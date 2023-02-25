Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 37,640 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,640 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 71.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 103,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,879. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

