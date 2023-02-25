Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 367,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,489. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

