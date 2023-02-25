Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.55% of Park-Ohio worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.