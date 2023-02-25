Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Artesian Resources worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 31,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,648. The company has a market cap of $544.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.35%.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,897 shares of company stock worth $327,798 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

