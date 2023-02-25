Tezos Price Hits $1.19 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $32.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007417 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,767,941 coins and its circulating supply is 928,355,064 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

