Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $33.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,767,941 coins and its circulating supply is 928,355,064 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

