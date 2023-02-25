The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

AES has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on AES in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

